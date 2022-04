Wizz Air To Cancel All Flights To Russia Until November

Wizz Air (Hungary) intends to cancel all flights to Russia until October 30.

The airline has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Wizz Air is constantly monitoring the ongoing situation, therefore all flights to/from Russia will be canceled for the full summer season schedule (until October 30). Flights are being withdrawn from the booking system. Any further changes will be announced in due course," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Wizz Air announced that it is providing 100,000 free seats on short-haul flights from a number of Ukraine's neighboring countries in March.