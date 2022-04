Ukraine spends about USD 10 billion for a month of hostilities.

The press service of the Office of the President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to estimates by the Ministry of Finance, for a month of hostilities, the Ukrainian state spends about USD 10 billion," it says.

It is noted that on Saturday President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the economic blocs of the Office and the Cabinet of Ministers, during which they discussed the state of the economy in the second month of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as well as considered forecasts for its development in the near term and sources of expenses financing, in particular, their own tax revenues and assistance from international partners of Ukraine.

The participants also discussed the prospects for the transition to a simplified taxation system, scheduled for April, and the implementation of a sowing campaign, including providing farmers with fuel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March the Office of the President stated that Ukraine was partially switching to the planned economy during martial law.