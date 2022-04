Germany To Provide EUR 49 Million For Housing Construction For Internally Displaced Persons In Ukraine

Germany will provide EUR 49 million for the construction of housing for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ukraine.

Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories Oleksii Chernyshov has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It was agreed to increase the necessary funding and continue successful cooperation together with the German financial institution KfW.

Also, according to Chernyshov, the parties discussed supporting the restoration of social infrastructure, schools and gardens of Ukrainian cities after the end of the war and the return to normal life.

"I felt full support from the German side. Now Germany takes an active position to promote support for IDPs and provide housing among international donors and partners," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Turkey and Germany expressed their readiness to become guarantors of Ukraine's security.