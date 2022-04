Invaders Trying To Bring Troops From Kursk Region Into Ukraine To Avoid Defeat - Arestovych

The invaders are trying to bring troops from the Kursk region (Russia) to Ukraine to avoid defeat from the Armed Forces.

Oleksii Arestovych, Adviser to the Head of the President's Office, said that during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy is trying to introduce a certain number of its troops from the Kursk region here, but it is necessary to understand the situation - this is not a strengthening, not an attempt to create new groups, it is an attempt to keep its troops from defeat from the Armed Forces of Ukraine at least somehow," he said.

According to Arestovych, these troops do not pose a threat to Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, or other cities of the regions.

"This is just a barrier and an attempt to strengthen their troops so that they are not completely destroyed when they go towards the border," he added.

Arestovych also noted that one of these columns was dealt a powerful blow on the night of April 2.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders will continue to hold separate lines in the temporarily occupied territories of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions to curtail the actions of Ukrainian troops.