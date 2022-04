Armed Forces Of Belarus Building Up Air Defense Systems In Areas Bordering With Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Belarus are building up air defense systems in the areas bordering Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that there are no signs of formation of offensive groups by the enemy in the Volyn direction.

"The units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue enhanced measures of operational and combat training. The enemy is building up the air defense system in the border areas with our state," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian invaders withdrew 5 battalion tactical groups from Ukraine to Belarus.