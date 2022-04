The Russian invaders shelled Poltava on Saturday night, and in the morning - Kremenchuk (Poltava region).

Chairman of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin announced this in a video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This night was restless in Poltava region. After one in the morning, at least 4 missiles hit the city of Poltava. At the moment, there are no casualties or deaths. Rescuers are working at these facilities. As for Kremenchuk, at 6 a.m., at least 3 aircraft struck attacks on industrial facilities in Kremenchuk. There is a fire, rescuers are working. The preliminary information is that there are injured and possibly killed. Later we will have more detailed information," Lunin said.

He urged citizens to go down to shelter during an air raid.

Lunin also urged not to publish photos and videos of the shelling site.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the offensive of Russian troops in several directions in Donbas.