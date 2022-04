Ukraine should be provided with modern weaponry systems, instead of classic no-fly zone, - US brigade general

Instead of setting up the no-fly zone over Ukraine in classic way, the West should consider supplying modern weaponry systems to Ukraine. It will give capability to counter air and missile strikes and attacks from the sea.

This was stated to Guildhall by the US brigade general Blaine Holt.

"In my opinion the US should be looking at more robust and higher velocity military logistics support to Ukraine. Speed and efficiency in support of Ukraine also has a deterrent value against Russia. When Russian commanders know that NATO and US are rapidly resupplying Ukraine units, it has a demoralizing effect on them", - general said.

"In lieu of a NATO led No Fly Zone, the west should quickly consider provisioning of advanced weapons to counter aerial attacks from aircraft, missiles and ships so that Ukraine can create its own “synthetic” No Fly Zone", - Blaine Holt summed up.

Earlier, Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba announced an agreement on "concrete steps" that should reduce the number of Russian missiles hitting targets in Ukraine, following talks with a U.S. delegation in Warsaw.

On March 30, a group of U.S. senators from both parties called for accelerated deliveries of lethal and non-lethal weapons to Ukraine.