Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko says that at least USD 10 billion is needed to restore urban infrastructure after shelling.

This was reported by the Mariupol City Council on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At least USD 10 billion will be needed to renew Mariupol's infrastructure. This is a preliminary minimum assessment, which will be clarified in the process of fixing the destruction caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation. For this, the Mariupol City Council created a special commission," Boichenko said.

According to him, the Russian Federation should be punished for its crimes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was concentrating troops in Mariupol and in the Kharkov direction for powerful strikes.