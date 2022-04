Special Police Operation Carried Out In Liberated Irpin - Interior Ministry

In Irpin (Kyiv region), liberated from Russian occupiers, a special police operation is being carried out to clean up the city from explosives and save local residents.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs has said this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Officers of the National Police are working to inspect Irpin after liberation from Russian occupation.

Law enforcement officers act in coordination with territorial defense units, rescuers and representatives of local authorities.

Currently, law enforcement officers and rescuers are clearing the city of explosives, since a very large number of unexploded ordnance remained in Irpin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, up to 300 residents and 50 military were killed in Irpin.

The mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn, announced the liberation of the city from Russian invaders.