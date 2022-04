Ukraine Returns 86 Military During Prisoner Exchange With Russia On Friday - President’s Office Deputy Head

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that Ukraine returned 86 servicemen during an exchange of prisoners with Russia on Friday, April 1.

He said this in a video message on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A prisoner exchange has just taken place. 86 Ukrainian servicemen, including 15 women, are already safe," he said.

Tymoshenko also emphasized that the exchange took place according to the agreements of the negotiating groups.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the exchange of military captured by Russia on Zmiinyi Island.