Rada Adopts Bill On State Guarantee Of 100% Of Citizens' Bank Deposits During Wartime

The parliament has adopted a bill on state guarantee of 100% of citizens' deposits with all Ukrainian banks during the war.

Bill No. 5542-1 was adopted by 298 votes, with at least 226 required, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill guarantees 100% reimbursement of all deposits during the war.

The provisions of the bill apply to banks that are withdrawn from the market after the draft law enters into force.

The guaranteed amount of deposits will double from the current UAH 200,000 to UAH 400,000 three months after martial law is lifted and further increase to UAH 600,000 from January 1, 2023.

This will apply to banks that are declared insolvent after these rules enter into force.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy initiated the idea of state guarantee of 100% of citizens' deposits with all Ukrainian banks on March 18.