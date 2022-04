Ukrainian Armed Forces Stop Attempts By Enemy To Bypass Ukrainian Positions Near ​​Popasna And Novotoshkivske

The Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the enemy's attempts to bypass the positions of Ukrainian troops near ​​Popasna and Novotoshkivske (both - Luhansk region) and repelled the offensive near ​​Mariinka (Donetsk region).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy's attempts to bypass the positions of our troops near Popasna and Novotoshkivske settlements were repulsed. The forces of the 36th separate marine brigade, together with units of other components of the defense forces of Ukraine, are holding the all-round defense of the hero city of Mariupol. The enemy offensive near ​​​​the settlement of Mariinka is repelled," says the military authority.

The General Staff notes that the forces and means of defense of Kyiv continue to conduct strike and search operations in Zhytomyr and Nizhyn directions.

In other directions, a stabilization operation is being carried out, tasks of territorial defense are being carried out.

According to the statement, the Ukrainian defense forces continue to successfully carry out their tasks, pursue the retreating enemy, break through the defensive positions of the invaders and gradually liberate Ukrainian lands.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military temporarily abandoned the capture of Kyiv.