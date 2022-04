The Russian invaders withdrew 5 battalion-tactical groups from Ukraine to Belarus.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“There are no changes in the Volyn direction. In the Polissia direction, the enemy is regrouping troops. It has brought up to 5 battalion-tactical groups to the territory of the Republic of Belarus,” the General Staff reports.

According to the authority, after the combat capability of the withdrawn units is restored, they are expected to move to other areas.

In the Seversk direction, the invaders are withdrawing part of the troops under the cover of individual units from the 1st Tank Army.

In the Slobozhanske direction, the enemy continues to blockade Kharkiv, shelling with the aim of destroying the infrastructure and residential areas of the city.

In the area south of Izium, the enemy is trying to break the resistance of the Ukrainian defenders, push the Defense Forces from their positions and continue offensive in the direction of Sloviansk, but to no avail.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military is withdrawing individual units from the territory of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.