Russian Invaders Use Ukrainian Children As Human Shields When Moving Columns Of Equipment

The Russian invaders use Ukrainian children as human shields when moving columns of equipment.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are frequent cases when the occupying forces use Ukrainian children as human shields for military equipment. According to local residents in the village of Novyi Bykov (Chernihiv region), Russian soldiers took local children hostage and put them in trucks. The purpose of these actions is to insure the convoy with military equipment on the march," the statement says.

Besides, the occupiers use children as hostages as a guarantee that the local population will not tell the Ukrainian defenders the coordinates of the enemy's movement.

The use of children by the invaders as a cover was recorded in Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

It is noted that cases of inhuman treatment of children are recorded by the Ukrainian side and international institutions.

Information about each of them will be transferred to the international criminal courts.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the number of killed children increased by 5 to 153, wounded - by 13 to 245 since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.