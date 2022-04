The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states that the Russian military has temporarily abandoned the blockade and capture of Kyiv.

The General Staff announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy, having suffered significant losses in personnel and equipment, did not achieve success in blocking and capturing Kyiv. The occupiers were forced to temporarily abandon the specified task," the military authority reports.

The enemy continues to strengthen groupings of troops at the expense of units from the Eastern Military District.

The enemy is trying to form occupational administrations within the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Taking into account the abovementioned, in the near future, the enemy, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, will probably try to maintain a military presence with the conduct of hostilities in the southern and eastern regions of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military is withdrawing individual units from the territory of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.