The radiation background in the Chornobyl exclusion zone was increased with the first approaches of Russian armored vehicles, since it is only possible to move on asphalt roads there, and the wheels of armored vehicles damaged the top layer of soil.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company in the Telegram channel with reference to a member of the public council under the State Agency for the Management of the Exclusion Zone Yaroslav Yemelianenko.

“Until they turned off the radiation monitoring systems, we observed that the background exceeded the control one for those territories, and there it is quite high. But all this dirt is not carried by the wind over the territory of the zone. After the release of the zone, it will be necessary to carry out the liquidation process, as in 1986, to wash roads and buildings with a special solution, to bury the fortifications of the RF Armed Forces," he said.

According to Yemelianenko, external exposure is not very harmful to the body, but the fact that the soldiers swallowed radioactive dust is very harmful: their bodies are affected from the inside by alpha and beta particles, which are a direct path to oncology and disability.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Vice Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereschuk believes that Russian servicemen who dug trenches in the forest in the exclusion zone of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant deserve to be nominated for the Darwin Award this year.

On the evening of March 31, the State Agency for the Management of the Exclusion Zone announced that the occupiers had left the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

On February 24, all facilities of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the Chornobyl exclusion zone were taken under control by Russian armed groups.