A Ukrainian court has arrested 12 An-124-100 Ruslan aircraft of the Russian airline Volga-Dnepr worth UAH 2 billion.

Advisor to Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, Anton Heraschenko, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ukrainian court arrested 12 An-124-100 Ruslan transport aircraft of the Russian airline Volga-Dnepr at the request of the Antonov state enterprise. The arrest was made in order to ensure the safety of physical evidence and subsequent compensation for damage," he wrote.

According to the statement, the aircraft were arrested by the decision of the investigator judge of the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv on March 21 as part of the criminal proceedings opened on the application of the Antonov state enterprise.

It is noted that the press service of the law firm reported that the Federal Air Transport Agency of Russia (Rosaviatsia) illegally granted the right to a company that is part of the Volga-Dnepr group of companies to issue airworthiness certificates for Ruslans.

"In fact, in recent years, Volga-Dnepr has been issuing certificates to itself, endangering the safe operation of aircraft, which is a flagrant violation of the provisions of international conventions. This is a serious victory for Ukraine, which was made possible thanks to the incredible efforts of the prosecutor's office, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ukroboronprom,” Heraschenko quoted the law firm as saying.

It is clarified that at present, 3 aircraft are prohibited from flying out of Germany, one from Canada, work continues on arrests in other jurisdictions.

"According to the court ruling, the aircraft should be transferred to the National Agency for the Detection, Search and Management of Assets Obtained from Corruption and Other Crimes," Heraschenko summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Antonov state owned enterprise proposes to establish an international fund for the restoration of the An-225 Mriya transport aircraft.

5 An-124 aircraft were withdrawn from Ukraine before the Russian invasion, An-26, An-74 and An-225 Mriya aircraft were destroyed by the invaders.