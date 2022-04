The Russian invaders looted a hotel near the Chornobyl nuclear power plant (Chornobyl NPP), took out kitchen utensils, forks, spoons and chinas.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Before leaving the Chornobyl nuclear power plant on March 31, the invaders stole computers, teapots, coffee makers, containers with property that was at the nuclear power plant. They also looted a hotel located next to the nuclear power plant. From there they took out kitchen utensils, forks, spoons and chinas," Yevhen Kramarenko, chairman of the State Agency for Management of the Exclusion Zone, said on the air of the telethon.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on the evening of March 31, the State Agency for Management of the Exclusion Zone announced that the invaders had left the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

On February 24, all facilities of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone were taken under control by Russian armed groups.