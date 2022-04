World Association Of Nuclear Operators Transfers All Ukrainian NPPs To Paris Center

The World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) is transferring all Ukrainian nuclear power plants (NPPs) to the Paris Center of the Association.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The WANO is transferring all Ukrainian NPPs to the Paris Center. Before that, Ukrainian NPPs were part of the WANO Moscow Center since the establishment of this organization in 1989," the ministry notes.

