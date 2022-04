The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions against Russian propagandists and state media.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On March 23, Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, said that Russian TV presenters Dmitry Kiselev and Olga Skabeeva had been informed of suspicion in absentia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military is using residents of Mariupol, Donetsk region, in propaganda productions.