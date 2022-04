The European Union is preparing a fifth package of sanctions against Russia.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Earlier, the United States imposed sanctions against 21 Russian legal entities and 13 individuals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed defense support for Ukraine and a new package of strengthened sanctions against Russia.