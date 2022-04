Ukraine needs to be systematically provided with humanitarian support with the active participation of representatives of the business community. Sargis Sarkisyan, entrepreneur, sustainability expert, said to the publication "Ukrainian News" commenting on the current humanitarian situation in Ukraine. According to the expert, in the current situation of the country, not only a political settlement of the situation is relevant, but also the attraction of real humanitarian flows to the country.

"In the current situation, it is critically important to initiate a full-fledged international humanitarian mission on the territory of Ukraine. Our team held multilateral consultations with representatives of the business and expert communities in the EU member states (France, Germany and Austria) for the speedy deployment of a full-fledged humanitarian mission involving volunteers, entrepreneurs and international non-governmental organizations," said Sarkis Sargsyan.

The deployment of a full-fledged humanitarian mission with the involvement of volunteers of various levels will also help to normalize the situation in the country, as well as to improve the situation of civilians in the country. In addition, at the moment it is necessary to depoliticize this process, since in order to preserve the country and support people, it is necessary to involve all caring people, regardless of their position.

"Maximum efficiency and a comprehensive, systematic approach to solving humanitarian problems is required to solve the mentioned challenging task. We save the country and save the people. Therefore, in this matter, mobility and dynamism inherent in representatives of the business community are also needed. After all, the life of the Ukrainian people depends on how quickly and effectively the humanitarian mission unfolds and how humanitarian assistance is provided," Sargis Sargsyan concluded.