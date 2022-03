The General Staff of the Armed Forces states that the threat of missile attacks on Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities by Russian ships located in the Black Sea remains.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the General Staff on Facebook.

"The threat of using missile weapons at the facilities of the military-industrial complex and the state's logistics infrastructure remains. There are ships in the Black Sea equipped with Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles," the military authority said.

According to the General Staff, the replenishment of the Caliber anti-aircraft missile system on the Admiral Makarov frigate has been completed at the naval base of Sevastopol (Crimea).

The Armed Forces of Ukraine note that additional units of the Russian Armed Forces are being redeployed to Ukraine to participate in the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian invaders launched missile attacks on a military unit in Dnipropetrovsk region, 2 people were killed and 5 were injured.