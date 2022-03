The enterprises of the Metinvest group have mastered the production of armored plates for body armor.

The group has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Metinvest enterprises mastered the production of armored plates for body armor. Today, out of 2,000 such plates, we have made protection for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Territorial Defence and the National Police. Besides, for the defense of cities, enterprises produced about 40,000 anti-tank hedgehogs and more than 10,000 studded chains against wheeled vehicles. Also, the defenders are helped by partners to whom Metinvest transfers its metal. And the company also buys helmets, first-aid kits and body armor abroad and delivers them to Ukraine," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kametstal plant (Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region) is operating normally, the Metinvest rolling mills in Europe operate as independent enterprises with new external suppliers and customers.

Earlier, the Metinvest group transferred part of the production facilities to conservation mode.

The main shareholders of the Metinvest group are SCM (71.24%) and the Smart Holding group (23.76%), which manage the group as a partnership.

SCM is 100% owned by Rinat Akhmetov; Smart Holding is controlled by Vadim Novinsky.