The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states that two Russian commanders were seriously wounded, three more commanders were suspended from their posts, while two of them were arrested.

The General Staff announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the armed aggression against Ukraine, the Russian army has lost several military leaders among senior officers, namely: the commander of the 1st Tank Army, Lieutenant General Sergei Kisel was removed from office; army commander, lieutenant general Vladislav Ershov was removed from office and arrested; Chief of Staff - Deputy Commander of the 35th Combined Arms Army, Major General Sergei Nirkov was seriously wounded; Chief of Staff - Deputy Commander, Major General Andrei Seritsky was seriously wounded; the commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army, Lieutenant General Mikhail Zusko, was removed from office and arrested.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military destroyed the commander of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of the Armed Forces of Russia Andrei Mordvichev.