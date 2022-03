General Staff Announces Arrival Of Railway Trains With Russian Weapons At Rovenky Station In Luhansk Region

The General Staff has announced the arrival of railway trains with Russian weapons and equipment at the Rovenky station in Luhansk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the agency, the enemy intensified airstrikes using operational-tactical aircraft against troops and facilities in the areas of the settlements of Lysychansk, Rubizhne, Popasna, Kreminna.

It also attempted to bypass Ukrainian units, but was not successful.

The invaders are strengthening the group in the Donetsk direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders fired at their own positions in Popasna in Luhansk region.