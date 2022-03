A commandant's office has been established in Kyiv and Major General Viktor Plakhtii, the head of the central department of the military law enforcement service for Kyiv and Kyiv region, has been appointed as the commandant.

This is stated in the Kyiv City Military Administration’s order No. 1 dated March 30, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The commandant's office will be located at 55/2, Peremohy Avenue.

The document was signed by the Kyiv city military administration’s head Mykola Zhyrnov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed General Zhyrnov to replace Vitali Klitschko as the chairman of the Kyiv city military administration on March 1.