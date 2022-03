Australia Imposing 35% Duty On Imports Of All Goods From Russia And Belarus And Refusing Russian Gas

Australia imposes a 35% duty on all goods from Russia and Belarus and refuses Russian oil and natural gas.

This is indicated in the statement of the head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak on his Telegram channel and in the statement of the Australian government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Australia, after the speech of Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the parliament of this country, imposes a duty of 35% on all goods and refuses Russian oil and natural gas. Another argument in favor of an oil embargo that will bring down the Russian economy," Yermak wrote.

According to the release of the Australian government, the application of an additional tariff of 35% applies to all imports from Russia and Belarus.

This decision will enter into force on April 25 and will apply in addition to the general rates of duties that are currently applied.

Besides, the Australian government said that Australia is in solidarity with Ukraine against Russian aggression, and the government will provide military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of USD 91 million.

Australia will also provide humanitarian aid worth USD 65 million, 70,000 tons of energy coal to support Ukraine's energy security, as well as temporary protection visas and assistance to Ukrainian public groups in Australia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an address to the Australian parliament asked Australia to provide Ukraine with Bushmaster armored vehicles and invited to take part in the project to restore the southern regions of Ukraine.