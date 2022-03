President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an address to the Australian Parliament, asked Australia to provide Ukraine with Bushmaster armored vehicles and invited to take part in the project to restore the southern regions of Ukraine.

He said this in a video message to the Australian Parliament on Thursday, March 31, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We need to arm those who fight for freedom. For evil to lose and for Russia to seek peace, Ukraine needs to have everything necessary on the battlefield. For example, you have excellent Bushmaster armored vehicles that can help Ukraine. Like other types of equipment and weapons, capable of strengthening our positions," the President said.

Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine is already thinking about the future, and in this regard, he invites the leading states of the world, leading companies and the best specialists to join the country's reconstruction project.

"Therefore, I invite your country to take a closer look at our southern regions, our coasts of the Black and Azov Seas. The restoration of our ports, the development of cities such as Kherson, the restoration of the Ukrainian maritime industry can be a special contribution for you to stability after this terrible war," he emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 30, in an address to the Norwegian parliament, Zelenskyy asked to provide Ukraine with anti-ship and anti-aircraft weapons and strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Norway allocated EUR 20 million to Ukraine to support the ability of the authorities to pay salaries and make social payments.