Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that a sowing campaign has begun in 20 regions of Ukraine.

Shmyhal said this in a video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that according to operational data, sowing can be carried out on an area of six million hectares, which is 80% of the area that was sown last year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed the circulation of gasoline and diesel fuel of the Euro-3 and Euro-4 classes during martial law.

The Verkhovna Rada canceled the excise tax on fuel and reduced the rate of value added tax (VAT) on its supplies and imports from 20% to 7%.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to introduce a ban on the export of fertilizers from Ukraine.