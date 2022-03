The Russian invaders launched missile attacks on a military unit in Dnipropetrovsk region, 2 people were killed and 5 injured.

Chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Valentyn Reznichenko wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A few hours ago, missile attacks on a military unit. The administrative building and a fuel depot were destroyed. 2 people were killed. 5 were injured. They were hospitalized," he wrote.

Rescue work and firefighting are ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 30, the Russian military fired 2 missiles at an oil depot in Dnipropetrovsk region, there were no casualties.