The Ukrainian military liberated 5 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region from Russian invaders.

The command of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces announced this in a statement posted on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Units of the Air Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with other units of the Defense Forces of the Zaporizhzhia region, liberated the settlements of Zatyshshia, Malynivka, Vesele, Zelenyi Hai and Krasne from Russian occupation," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian invaders are laying minefields in Zaporizhzhia region.