Invaders Used Phosphorus Shells In Mariinka, Krasnohorivka And Novomykhailivka Of Donetsk Region

The Russian invaders used phosphorus shells in Mariinka, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region.

Chairman of the Donetsk Regional State Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that at night the Russians continued shelling in the central part of the region.

"In Mariinka, Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka, the enemy again used phosphorus shells. 11 wounded civilians from the Mariinka community, including 4 children, were delivered to the Kurakhivskyi town hospital," the statement said.

In the morning, the Ocheretynska community was under enemy fire, as a result of which 2 were wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 30, the Russians used phosphorus shells in Mariinka, Donetsk region, and on March 22, over the northwestern outskirts of Kyiv.