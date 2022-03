EBRD Expecting Ukraine’s GDP To Fall By 20% Instead Of 3.5% Growth In 2022

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is expecting Ukraine’s gross domestic product to fall by 20% instead of growing of 3.5% in 2022.

That follows from the bank’s materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The first weeks of the war led to the point when Central Asian national currencies rapidly depreciated (about 20% in the Kyrgyz Republic and Kazakhstan, 15% in Tajikistan, and 7% in Uzbekistan).

As for GDP growth indicators, in general for the Central Asian region it will be 3.2% instead of the previously forecasted 4.8%.

According to EBRD forecasts, most countries in the region are facing the following decline in GDP growth: Kazakhstan 2.0% (instead of 3.8%), Kyrgyz Republic 1.0% (instead of 5.0%), Mongolia 6.0% (instead of 6.5%) %), Tajikistan 3.0% (instead of 6.2%) and Uzbekistan 4.0% (instead of 6.0%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November last year, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development maintained its GDP growth forecast for Ukraine by 3.5% in 2021 and 2022.