Kyiv Will Greenlight Partial Sale Of Alcohol From April 1

From April 1, Kyiv will allow the partial sale of alcohol from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Kyiv City State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In Kyiv, from April 1, the ban on the sale of alcohol in stores and institutions of the service sector will be lifted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv has retained a ban on sale of alcoholic drinks since March 1.