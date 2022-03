The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated seven enemy air targets on March 30.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Ukrainian military men downed 4 planes, a drone, and 2 cruise missiles.

Ukrainian aviation continues to bomb-strike the sites of accumulation of enemy equipment and personnel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled five attacks of the enemy in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.