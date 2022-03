Russia is trying to form occupation authorities in the temporarily occupied territories.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The report states that in order to implement the scenario for the creation of another pseudo-republic in the territory of Kherson region, the work of employees of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, the 652nd group of information and psychological operations, and officers of the 12th Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation is registered.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia is considering the possibility of transporting faulty equipment to the occupied territory of Donetsk region for its restoration.