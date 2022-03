NSDC Will Not Impose Sanctions On Food Producers Remaining In Russia - Danilov

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) will not impose sanctions against foreign food companies remaining in Russia.

Secretary of the NSDC Oleksii Danilov announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Danilov said that a meeting of the NSDC will be held in the near future, at which a decision will be made to impose sanctions against companies operating in Russia and financing the war against Ukraine, as well as a number of other issues.

He added that the imposition of sanctions is in coordination with Western partners.

Danilov noted that international sanctions against Russia already exceed 6,000, in particular, they are imposed against large corporations manufacturing products of the military-industrial complex, against large businesses that operate in Russia and help it finance the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposed the NSDC to impose sectoral special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) against Russia for 10 years.

In particular, Nestle, the Swiss transnational corporation, the world's largest food producer, Danone, the French food company, the famous producer of dairy products and other food products, continue to operate in Russia.