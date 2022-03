The Russian military fired 2 missiles at an oil depot in Dnipropetrovsk region, the object was destroyed.

The chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, no one was killed or wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 29, Russian invaders launched missile attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which one person was wounded, a viaduct and farm equipment were damaged.