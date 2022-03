Luxembourg froze Russian assets in the amount of EUR 2.5 billion.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has said this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Luxembourg authorities froze Russian assets worth EUR 2.5 billion under EU sanctions imposed due to the war against Ukraine," the statement says.

Earlier, France froze 22 billion assets of the Central Bank of Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States banned its citizens from operating with the Central Bank of Russia, the National Welfare Fund of Russia and the Russian Ministry of Finance.