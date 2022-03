Next Round Of Negotiations Between Ukraine And Russia Likely In Few Days - Podoliak

Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President, member of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, Mykhailo Podoliak, has said that the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is likely in a few days.

The press service of the Office of the President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At that, he stressed that all issues related to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine are inviolable for Ukrainian negotiators.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Podoliak said that he had optimistic impressions of the live round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey on March 29.

David Arakhamia, the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the peace talks with Russia, said that at the talks in Turkey, Ukraine offered the Russian side key positions on the security guarantee agreement.

The head of the Russian negotiating delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said that Russia is not opposed to Ukraine joining the European Union.