In Irpin, up to 300 residents and 50 soldiers have been killed.

Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Unfortunately, 16 guys from our territorial defense were killed, 29 are in the hospital. If with the Armed Forces, then, I think, somewhere up to 50 people were killed and about 100 were wounded. But they won back, they didn’t surrender the city,” he said.

Markushyn noted that today there is no exact data on the number of killed residents.

"At a time when there were powerful battles, when there was shelling for days, people were buried right in courtyards and parks. I think about 200-300 people were killed," he said.

He also said that the rubble had not yet been dismantled, there could also be people there.

Markushyn added that the Russian occupiers shot civilians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 28, Irpin was liberated from Russian invaders.