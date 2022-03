Russia stopped transporting gas through the Yamal-Europe pipeline.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to Gascade, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that at 01:00 p.m. on March 29, gas flows eastward, to Poland from Germany, through the Yamal-Europe pipeline at the Malnov border checkpoint last amounted to 1.45 million kWh, but since then they have fallen down to zero.

At the same time, gas transportation through the Nord Stream-1 gas pipeline continues, and for the last time it was 73.4 million kWh.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline is a transnational main export gas pipeline commissioned in 1999 to bypass Ukraine.

The length of the pipeline is more than 2,000 km, the design capacity of the pipeline is 32.9 billion cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator (GTS) LLC calls for a reduction in gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream-1 gas pipeline and a redistribution of gas routes to maximize the load on the Ukrainian GTS.