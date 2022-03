The accumulation of occupation troops in the area of ​​the Chornobyl nuclear power plant (Chornobyl NPP) continues.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is indicated that in the Polissia direction, the movement of enemy troops along the state border with Belarus is noted.

"At the same time, the accumulation of occupation troops in the area of ​​the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, the Shelter object and in the exclusion zone as a whole continues. Thus, the movement of mixed columns of enemy equipment from the village of Ivankiv in the direction of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant has been recorded," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders store ammunition in Chornobyl, Kyiv region.