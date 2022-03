UK Admits Possibility Of Becoming Guarantor Of Ukraine's Security - UN Permanent Representative Woodward

British Permanent Representative to the UN Barbara Woodward said that the UK admits the possibility of becoming a guarantor of Ukraine's security if Kyiv asks for it.

She said this at a briefing on Tuesday, March 29, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We would be happy to play a role in this if the government of Ukraine asks us to do so - yes," she said.

According to her, the British authorities have already sent military assistance to Ukraine.

Over GBP 400 million has also been allocated to humanitarian aid.

Woodward stressed that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have telephone conversations almost every day.

"All we want is to help in any way possible to stop the war and ensure the withdrawal of Russian troops," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 29, Ukraine offered the Russian side key positions on the security guarantees agreement.