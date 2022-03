The General Staff assumes that due to significant losses, the Russian invaders temporarily abandoned the task of blocking Kyiv.

The General Staff announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy continues to conduct a full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. It suffered significant losses and, probably, temporarily abandoned the task of blocking Kyiv," the statement says.

The enemy is regrouping and concentrating efforts on conducting an offensive operation in the eastern operational zone.

The occupiers are building up the system of logistical support for troops in the Donetsk and Tauride directions.

In connection with the need to recruit units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation participating in the war against Ukraine and suffering significant losses, the enemy military command continues to send military personnel from military support units, including from educational institutions.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia is moving troops from near Kyiv to the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone and near Mariupol in Donbas, where fierce fighting is taking place.