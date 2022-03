Ukrainians Register Over 1,000 New Businesses 1 Day Of Resumption Of Automatic Registration Of Sole Proprietor

Ukrainians registered more than 1,000 new businesses within one day after the resumption of automatic registration of sole proprietorships.

Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Unified State Register has been disabled to ensure that Ukrainians’ data are completely safe. The Unified State Register has now been reopened, and automatic business registration is possible on the Diia portal," Fedorov wrote.

According to the minister, sole proprietorships providing information services, the IT sector, and retail are the most popular.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, sole proprietors belonging to groups 1-3 can pay taxes in the Diia app.

The parliament has replaced value-added tax and income tax with a 2% turnover tax for the duration of the martial law and state of emergency in the country.