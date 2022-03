Mobilization Of "Volunteer Fighters" In Russia Does Not Have Support From Population

The mobilization of "volunteer fighters" in Russia has no support from the population.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the enemy personnel are demoralized and have low motivation to participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

"So, according to available information, the attempts of the Russian military command to mobilize volunteer fighters do not have the support from the population. In particular, only 17 so-called "volunteer fighters" were able to gather in Kaliningrad region," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 29, the loss of personnel of the Russian troops increased by 100 to 17,300 killed, equipment - by 8 tanks, 4 aircraft and 2 helicopters.