The JYSK supermarket chain of home goods (Denmark) says it will completely leave Russia.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"After four weeks of temporary closure of JYSK stores in Russia, it became clear that JYSK would close forever and completely leave Russia," it says.

According to JYSK President and CEO Jan Bogh, the company had an excellent start in Russia, but in the current situation, the management and owners of the network do not see an alternative to closing operations in Russia.

It is noted that from March 31, JYSK stores in Russia will temporarily reopen for sale in order to empty stores.

It is reported that as soon as goods in stores are sold, stores will be closed forever.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, JYSK-Ukraine is a representative of the JYSK largest supermarket chain for home goods in Northern, Central and Eastern Europe.

The JYSK international retail chain offers a full range of home goods.