Law enforcement agencies suspect the deputy chairman of the Berdiansk District State Administration in cooperation with the Russian invaders.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has said this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the investigation, the official voluntarily agreed to help the FSB of the Russian Federation in conducting subversive activities against the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the patriotic population of occupied Berdiansk.

It participated in the activities of the occupation administration of the aggressor state.

Currently, the suspect has chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders are trying to restore port infrastructure in the captured Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia region.